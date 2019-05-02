Pastor Bobby Gray | Solid Rock Worship Center | 11862 Shaner Ave NE, Cedar Springs﻿

“Bread. Eggs. Milk. Coffee…get the good stuff.” My tired eyes squinted as they looked down at my phone to see the grocery list my wife had texted me. A long day of effort already lay behind me, and a lengthy evening of deskwork I knew would soon be my reward. I was exhausted as I arrived at the grocery store.

I entered, grabbed a cart, put my ear buds in, and cranked the gospel music up just as I had done so many times before. Bread first.

As my weary feet rounded the corner of aisle 3, I began to detect God’s presence. Looking up and down the shelves and placing the loaves of bread in my cart, I began to pray under my breath, doing my best not to call attention to myself.

At this moment, all of the things I had been dealing with had left a heaviness in my spirit. The vagueness of God’s will regarding certain circumstances I was dealing with had left me frustrated and annoyed. Let nobody lie to you, the ministry is a full contact sport; and most of the shoving happens in the mind. I felt that stirring quickly evolving into a whirlwind. I knew I needed to hear from heaven, but felt apprehensive. Next was the eggs and milk.

By aisle 4, I felt an undeniable touch of God’s Spirit. It grabbed me and, arresting my attention, it demanded I understand that my help and hope was imminent. I was grateful, but like a child before crossing the street, I looked both ways before I worshipped, trying desperately to keep from drawing attention to myself. Now, coffee.

By the time I came to aisle 5, I had barely enough time to grab my can of coffee before I became overwhelmed by the goodness and compassion of the Lord. My cheeks became flush and tears filled my eyes as the soft murmur of my praise swelled to an audible level.

Soon, I openly wept as the tension and weight I had carried into the market begin to lift off my soul.

I continued to cast off dignity and timidity as my frustrations dissolved in God’s presence. With lifted hands, I thanked Him for the multitude of unwarranted courtesies he had shown me. I learned something that night that I’ve never forgotten—that God delights in meeting us at unexpected places.

The spectacle of a man crying and thanking God while holding a can of coffee in his lifted hand seemed to startle the white-haired woman that had turned undetected down the aisle.

The electric motor of her mobility cart whined in it’s low familiar tone as she slowly approached. Her eyes were fixed on me with a look that I could only describe as “deep, questioning concern.” Finally, after a long pause, she asked sheepishly, “Young man…what brand of coffee is that?”

I smiled before answering.

“Ma’am, I don’t know where this came from, but I sure am happy I found it!”







