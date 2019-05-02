Nolan Russo, left, and Ben Barber, right, and the food they collected.﻿

Nolan Russo and fellow Boy Scout Ben Barber, from Troop 222, spent their Saturday collecting food donations for Hand2Hand Ministries. Hand2Hand is a community outreach working to ensure children within Cedar Springs Public Schools have enough to eat outside of school hours. Currently, this ministry is feeding approximately 120 children every week. They send the children home on Fridays with a backpack full of food for the weekend.

If you would like know what their needs are, you can check the website at csministerial.org. Food needs are updated daily. Food can be dropped off at Hilltop any weekday from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. (there’s a Hand2Hand cart right inside the main door). If you have any questions or would like to volunteer in some way, please contact Pastor Craig Owens through email at craigtowens@gmail.com or give him a call at (616) 667-7773.

