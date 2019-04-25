web analytics

Categorized | News

Woman injured in crash in Reynolds Twp

Posted on 25 April 2019. Tags: , ,

A Fenwick woman was seriously injured early Thursday morning when she hit a tree in Reynolds Township.

courtesy photo

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of a single vehicle personal injury crash on Federal Road near Cutler Road in Reynolds Township at approximately 12:03 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

The investigation revealed that a 2007 Chrysler Crossfire was travelling northbound on Federal Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle, a 56-year-old Fenwick woman, was pinned in her vehicle. The jaws of life were used to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Aero Med flew her to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver was wearing her seat belt and that high speed was a factor in the crash. 

Deputies were assisted by Montcalm County Emergency Services, Howard City Fire, Morely-Stanwood Fire, Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Posse, Michigan State Police, Montcalm County Central Dispatch and Aeromed.

This post was written by:

- who has written 15295 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Cedar Car Co
Advertising Rates Brochure
Kent Theatre

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!