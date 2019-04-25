A Fenwick woman was seriously injured early Thursday morning when she hit a tree in Reynolds Township.

courtesy photo

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of a single vehicle personal injury crash on Federal Road near Cutler Road in Reynolds Township at approximately 12:03 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

The investigation revealed that a 2007 Chrysler Crossfire was travelling northbound on Federal Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle, a 56-year-old Fenwick woman, was pinned in her vehicle. The jaws of life were used to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Aero Med flew her to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver was wearing her seat belt and that high speed was a factor in the crash.

Deputies were assisted by Montcalm County Emergency Services, Howard City Fire, Morely-Stanwood Fire, Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Posse, Michigan State Police, Montcalm County Central Dispatch and Aeromed.

