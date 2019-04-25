A Rockford man died early Friday morning, April 19, after he was struck and killed by a vehicle on West River Drive near US131.

Brett David Riebschleger

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, they were dispatched to a “suspicious subject” call in the area of West River Drive and US131 about 3 a.m. April 19. The caller said a man was standing in the roadway.

Just before deputies arrived, they received another call that said a pedestrian in the roadway had been struck by vehicle.

The pedestrian, identified as Brett David Riebschleger, 20, of Rockford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, Justin Montgomery, 33, of Belmont, suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

Assisting at the scene was Plainfield Fire, Life Ambulance, and the Michigan State Police. They don’t believe alcohol or drugs to be a factor in the crash.