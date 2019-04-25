Cedar Springs Middle School student Brendan Allan Marshall, 14, traveled to Adrian, Michigan on Saturday, April 13, where he was presented a Michigan Art Education Association (MAEA) award for placing in the top 100 middle school students in the state of Michigan for his artwork.

Brendan Marshall with his polygonal portrait of George Washington. Courtesy photo.



Brendan is the son of Rick and Laura Marshall, of Solon Township. He was one of five students chosen by art teacher Sarah Griesenger, at Cedar Springs Middle School, where he attends 8th grade.

His artwork was a polygonal (many angled) portrait of our first president, George Washington, done in colored pencil and sharpie.

Student artwork from across the state was presented to MAEA and judged by a panel of professionals. Those chosen went on display at the Grand Rapids Art Museum in February. The artwork chosen from that presentation continued on as part of a state traveling show.

As one of the state’s top finalists, Brendan was presented with his award and was able to attend a free workshop at the Adrian Center for the Arts. Keep up the good work, Brendan!

