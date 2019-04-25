City Hall Corner |

By Mike Womack, Cedar Springs City Manager

Monday’s Red Flag Fire Warning from the National Weather Service and our subsequent burn ban in the City are stark reminders that burning and campfires can be dangerous if safe fire practices are not observed.

The City of Cedar Springs allows fire and open flames to be used outdoors for things like cooking, heating and entertainment. The City does have some requirements such as the fire must be 25 feet from a structure on a neighbor’s property and at least 8 feet from any part of a structure on your property. Fires may be up to 9 square feet and may only burn natural gas/propane, charcoal or clean natural wood not garbage, glue, plastic or yard waste. Fire-pits must be in a device designed to be enclosed with a cover that can be securely fastened like a spark screen. All fires shall be monitored by an adult with ready access to a hose or fire extinguisher and only between hours of 7 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.

For the complete fire safety rules, or if you have any fire safety related question, please check out the Fire Department page on the City of Cedar Springs website or you can call the fire department at 616-696-1221. If you are requesting a burn permit, please call a few days ahead of time.

In 2018, the fire department responded to 22 house or building fires, 18 grass or rubbish fires, and 31 fire alarms. Following the fire safety rules can reduce those response numbers where people and property are put in danger.

Violations of the City’s fire ordinances may result in a warning, extinguishment of the fire, municipal fines, cost recovery, injunctive relief or other remedies.

The Fire Department still has free smoke detectors available for senior citizens and some low-income residents. Please call to see if you are eligible.





