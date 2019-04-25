By Judy Reed

Kids had a great time hunting eggs at the Easter Egg Extravaganza. Photo by K. Mabie.



Laughter filled the air as kids scrambled over the lawns at Solon Center Wesleyan Church last Saturday, April 20, excitedly picking up colorful plastic Easter eggs filled with goodies. It was a beautiful day for the event, with over 650 people attending the church’s annual Easter Eggtravaganza.

Rachel (Reed) Hunt and her boys, Maverick, 2, and Atlas, 4, showing off their eggs. Photo by J. Reed.



According to Kathy Mabie, Administrative Assistant at Solon Center Wesleyan, located on Algoma Avenue, just north of 19 Mile Rd, they have always had an Easter Egg hunt, but in 2009 it changed to an Easter Eggtravaganza. This year was the biggest one yet, with 10,000 plastic eggs filled with candy. Last year they did about 7,500.

Over 50 volunteers manned the event, which featured three hunts, bounce houses, balloons, face painting, free hot dogs, chips, and water, the Solon Fire Department, Rockford Ambulance, Michigan State Police with fingerprinting, and more. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was scheduled to be there, but the dog had to work that day, explained Mabie. At the end of the hunt, they gave away two girls bikes and two boys bikes, several Easter baskets, and gift certificates.

Mabie said it wasn’t just the kids and parents that had a good time. Their volunteers had a blast working the hunt and interacting with everyone.

“We do this solely to serve our community and break down the barriers of people coming to church. We want to show the love of Christ to our community,” she remarked.