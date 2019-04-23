by Judy Reed

Three people were injured and a woman was killed in a crash in Courtland Township Monday.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Tefft Ave and 13 Mile Road at about 6 p.m. Monday, April 22. Police said that Anne Van Dommelen, 68, of Rockford, was traveling south on Tefft in a 2016 Nissan Murano when she failed to stop at the stop sign at 13 Mile Rd and collided with a westbound 2006 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Bryan Russell, 44, of Cedar Springs. Traffic traveling on 13 Mile Rd does not stop at the intersection.

Anne Van Dommelen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Russell was transported to the hospital by ambulance with possible broken bones. His two passengers—Latrice Russell, 38, and Leland Russell, 9—also went to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Assisting the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was Courtland Township Fire and Rescue, Rockford Ambulance, and Consumers Energy, due to a power pole being broken.

The crash is still under investigation.