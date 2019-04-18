Charlie and Kathy Prahl and Jake and Katia, and grandparents Dave and Diane took the Cedar Post to Las Vegas for 3 days. They too in “One – Michael Jackson Cirque De Soliel,”,made a day stop at beautiful Lake Havesu and London Bridge (a must see) and then went on to stay with Aunt Karen in Sun Lakes, AZ to relax. They enjoyed a picnic on the patio day with the Peterkin relatives, too. A fabulous time was had by all!

Thanks so much for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into the photo. Just take it with you next time!

