Travis Brockschmidt, the son of Marty and Susan Brockschmidt of Sand Lake, has made the Eagle Scout rank in the Cedar Springs Scouts.

Travis Brockschmidt has earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Courtesy photo.





Travis is a senior at Greenville High School.

In July of last year, Travis had to speak in front of the Greenville School board to get approval for his Eagle Scout Project. He was aware of the need for white boards in the science department. His teacher, Mrs. Platte, was supportive of Travis making 30 boards to help the students in the science department.

Travis raised funds by having people donate their unwanted metals, such as non- working washers, dryers, and other items. Greenville Schools donated old metal desks. So it was a win-win situation, cleaning up the environment as well as raising funds.

Travis’s uncle, John Allen, used one of his work trucks to transport all the metal to recycle.

Travis’s Eagle Scout Court of Honor will be held at the Nelson Township Library on April 27, 2019 at 3:30.

Congratulations, Travis!

