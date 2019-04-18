By Judy Reed

An early morning crash on US131 on Monday sent a Howard City man to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, the crash occurred about 5:50 a.m. on Monday, April 15. A 42-year-old Howard City man was outside of his vehicle helping a family member who had slid off the road on southbound US131 in Reynolds Township when he was hit by another vehicle.

Police said the driver, a 17-year-old female from Howard City, was traveling southbound and lost control of her vehicle and struck the man and the rear of his vehicle. The man suffered head trauma and significant injuries to his lower body, requiring immediate trauma care. He was taken to the hospital by Aero Med, and is still in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe weather was the cause of the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

Assisting MSP at the scene was Montcalm County EMS, Howard City Fire Department, Lakeview Fire Department, Aero Med, McKay’s Towing, and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.