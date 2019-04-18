web analytics

Last snowman of the winter (hopefully)

Posted on 18 April 2019. Tags:

During our most recent bout of snow on Sunday, April 14, Bailey Robydek took the opportunity to create one last cute snowman for the winter of 2018-19. We hope it’s winter telling us goodbye!  Thanks so much for sending us your photo!

