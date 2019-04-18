Pastor Darryl Miller |Sand Lake & South Ensley | United Methodist Churches

Revelation 21:5: And he that sitteth on the throne said, Behold, I make all things new. And he saith, Write: for these words are faithful and true (American Standard Version).





As I sit at my desk writing this, the television is on in the next room and the terrible tragedy of the destruction of the Notre Dame cathedral is playing out. It is horrible to hear. Although I serve a different denomination today, I grew up in the Catholic Church and I grieve with my Christian brothers and sisters.

Yet, as this tragedy takes place, there is the sound of hymns rising up from the crowds surrounding the island. There is pain and worship. Thankfully, no building can contain God nor can anything stop His wondrous and unconditional love for His children.

As Easter approaches, we must remember and cling to the truth of salvation. God does make all things new. Will a new cathedral rise from the ruins of Notre Dame? Most likely and the same is true of us. From our charred and sinful lives, we will rise. Not by our efforts but by the unconditional grace of God. He loves and cares for us. He said so Himself. He even told John to write it down because it was an important truth for all people. God does make all things new. He cleanses away the dirt and washes us clean.

We tend to label ourselves differently, but we worship the God of life together. This week we will all celebrate the resurrection of Christ as one people. This is the way God wants us to be—one voice singing praises even in the toughest times.

Visit your local church this Sunday and see what all the celebrating is about!

