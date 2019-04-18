The recent 2019 En Gedi Anniversary Fundraiser Auction was deemed a huge success by the En Gedi Team earning the organization over $40,000 between event income and matching funds from CS Manufacturing.

Pastor Tom Holloway and family.



This year’s event commemorated 10 years of En Gedi serving the community. En Gedi is a Christ-centered non-profit Cedar Springs 501(c)3 organization formed in 2009. The organization is dedicated to strengthening the community of Cedar Springs and surrounding areas through the building up of families. En Gedi provides a free after-school youth center for 6-8th graders, community/family events, scholarships to camps, conferences, and mission trips, along with supporting existing organizations such as the Hand2Hand Food Program, V2 High Schoolers, Ladies and Men of Honor and others.

Pastor CJ Maurer and family.



Founding En Gedi board member and previous youth center director Pastor Tom Holloway flew home from South Carolina to help celebrate and honor the organization. Holloway explained how he and the other founding members, Pastor CJ Maurer, Marilyn Magnuson, and Julie Jancek felt called to give kids a safe place to hang out while at the same time providing encouragement and an opportunity to know Christ. The first community meeting had great attendance where he asked for support and money to help get things started. Those who came forward had their first few meetings at The Springs Church and things started moving forward.

Pastors Holloway and Maurer knew they could best reach students if they could meet right after school and in a location closer to school. They met with school administrators and learned both organizations shared similar missions and visions.

“Many people came together to help this thing, that nobody could pronounce—En Gedi—become a reality. Tim Mabie stepped in with his leadership skills and support to bring the organization stability and success, “ explained Holloway.

“The Bible says that for the lack of vision the people perish. Please don’t forget that En Gedi has a purpose and the purpose is kids and families of the Cedar Springs community. Seeing this mission continue to serve 10 years later is a great blessing,” he added.

Pastor Maurer also shared his memories of early days and wondering if this would all come together. “There were lots of challenges but always solutions as we believed and trusted in God,” Maurer said.

Rite Aid officials Melinda Silliman, Store Manager, and Sharlene Kent, staff, were recognized for the support from the Rite Aid Kids Cents Program. Darci Frostick was instrumental in submitting an application three years ago for En Gedi to become a recognized organization.

Randy Badge, En Gedi board member and director of the Men and Ladies of Honor Kent County Chapter, shared statistics supporting the need to have safe and supervised opportunities for middle school students during those hours between school being out and parents coming home from work.

“Factual statistics show the staggering number of middle school students who often make bad choices during these unsupervised afterschool hours supporting the need for En Gedi’s youth center,” Badge stated.

Badge also explained the two scholarship funds (Marilyn Magnuson and En Gedi) available to those attending a Christ-centered camp, conference, or mission trip. Sandy and George Waite shared stories from the Polestar group, 2018 recipients of scholarship funds, and how their adventure out west showed them God’s goodness through nature.

Auction attendees enjoyed a delicious buffet of appetizers while browsing a wide selection of silent and live auction items.

Jody Coxon, volunteer event coordinator, was pleased with this year’s 10th Anniversary Fundraiser Auction saying, “We are fortunate to have tremendously supportive businesses and community members coming together to continually making this event successful so that En Gedi can better serve our community.”

More information about En Gedi can be found on the website of www.EnGediYouthCenter.com or by contacting any En Gedi Board Member Robert Frostick, Tim Hullinger, Randy Badge, Autumn Mattson, Brendan Fitzgerald, or Sue Wolfe as well as the Youth Center’s Director, Pastor Craig Owens.

