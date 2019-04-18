By Mike Womack, Cedar Springs City Manager

Fire hydrants

City staff take great pride in the quality of our water services and the safety it helps provide for citizens and City businesses through our network of fire hydrants. The City’s water service permits businesses to flourish and new homes to be built in the City. Recently, some businesses along 17 Mile Rd. experienced issues with some unexpected brown water. While brown water is safe to use and drink it isn’t best for using to wash the laundry. After investigating this brown water, City staff believe it was caused by someone stealing water from one of the city’s fire hydrants on White Creek Ave. Stealing water from a fire hydrant is dangerous and illegal and anyone caught doing so will pay a fine and possibly receive jail time. A fire hydrant is not a toy and is not to be used except by the DPW staff and the Fire Department. The misuse of a fire hydrant can cause brown water, local flooding, low water pressure for the entire City and could impact the Fire Department’s ability to fight a fire. If you see a vehicle parked near a city fire hydrant that is not a fire truck or city marked truck or if you see someone manipulating a fire hydrant who shouldn’t, please contact the Cedar Springs Fire Department, or Cedar Springs Public Works as soon as possible. Fire Chief Martin Fraser can be reached at (616) 696-1221; Public Works at (616) 696-1330. The City is committed to protecting our fire hydrants and we appreciate citizen vigilance that helps us maintain the safety of our system.

Meter Reads

Thank you to everyone for working with the City to get a new meter installed at your home or business. We will now have actual meter reads every month (no more estimates)! Water and sewer utility bills can be paid by cash, check, credit card, automatic withdrawal, or online at our website: cityofcedarsprings.org. We now have a drive up “drop box” on Ash Street as well as the drop box outside the front door. The staff at city hall is happy to assist with any payments or questions you may have.

