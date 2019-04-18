By Chloe Boomgaard

On Monday February 11th the Cedar Springs FFA Officer team and other contestants participated in different competitions at the district level in Chippewa Hills. The Parliamentary Procedure team consisted of Dylan McConnon, Chloe Boomgaard, Olivia Martinek, Carly Dunham, Garret Migoski, Zack Cardinel, Luke Millilus, and Coach Stacy Sevey. The Demonstration team was made up of Trevor Marsman, Alyssa Roelofs, and Taryn Troupe. The chapters Greenhand public speaker was Gideon McConnon, and this year’s job interviewer was Angel Shears. Along with these students, the FFA brought four judges Bill and Heidi Brandt, and Rick Sevey. The members that took part in these contests put in countless hours of practice, came in on snow days to work, and helped one another get prepared for the contests.

After many hours of waiting for results the demonstration team took third place with a gold rating with their horse presentation, the parliamentary procedure took second with a gold rating, public speaker Gideon McConnon took second with a gold, and job interviewer Angel Shears took sixth with a gold rating. The parliamentary procedure team and Gideon moved on to regional contests that took place on Thursday, February 14, in Lowell. At the regional level the parliamentary procedure team took fifth with a silver rating and Gideon also received a fifth place with a silver rating. Congratulation to all of the students that participated in the leadership contests.

After the many hours spent on leadership contest, FFA members Autumn Adkison and Chloe Boomgaard put together some activities for National FFA Week. These members prepared a coloring contest for the 4th grade students in Cedar View Elementary which emphasised the field of agriculture. Four classes participated in the contest and there were twelve winners. While the elementary students were coloring away, the high schoolers had an FFA member lunch in Mr.Reyburns classroom, where the FFA provided all of the fixin’s needed to have a great home cooked lunch. Thank you for all of the hard work put in by all members that made FFA week possible.

In March, FFA sent seven students to Michigan FFA State Convention. Those members included Gideon McConnon, Chloe Boomgaard, Carly Dunham, Autumn Adkison, Zack Cardinal, Olivia Martinek, Emily Brown, along withChaperone Marcie Boomgaard, and Mr.Reyburn. While at Michigan State University, the students were able to attend many different sessions lead by the Michigan state FFA officer team. Along with these sessions several members received awards and degrees. Dylan McConnon received the Outstanding Junior award and the Academic Excellence award. Zack Cardinal and Chloe Boomgaard both received the State FFA degree. All of the students that received awards and degrees put in many hours of hard work and dedication to their FFA chapters. Congratulations to all of the students that were able to receive awards and attend State convention.