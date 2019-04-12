Andrew Kline’s sculpture—Springs Eternal—is permanently installed in the Heart of Cedar Springs.





By Judy Reed

A new piece of artwork was added to the Heart of Cedar Springs area last weekend—one that hints at a bright future for the town.

Sculptor Andrew Kline

Local resident and sculptor Andrew Kline installed his sculpture titled “Springs Eternal” near the amphitheater, which is currently under construction just off W. Maple Street, behind the Cedar Springs Public Library.

Kline is the Assistant Conservator at Fredrick Meijer Gardens. He graduated from Western Michigan University in 2010 with a degree in sculpture, and has been with FMG for the last three years. He has a side business in conservation work, and is involved in all things pertaining to sculpture—including creating them. He has exhibited them not only in Michigan, but also in Indiana, Illinois, and both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Post asked Kline how he got his inspiration for the sculpture. “When I make a sculpture, I let the material speak to me,” he explained. “It’s a dialogue between us. It’s spontaneous. Whatever comes out is what it is. It dictates itself.” He noted that the abstract nature of the piece would allow the viewer to create his or her own interpretation.

The sculpture was previously exhibited at the Gerald R. Ford Museum, then was on display at Crystal Mountain for a couple of years. Kline explained that the lease was up there, and it needed a new location, and he wondered if it could be something that could be used in the Heart of Cedar Springs behind the library. It was purchased by the Community Building Development Team and is now permanently installed.

Kline felt the sculpture was a good fit for the site. “It sits on the site of a former steel foundry, and the sculpture is made of steel, so it’s drawing a connection to Cedar Springs’ past,” he explained. “And the name—Springs Eternal—hints at Cedar Springs’ bright and flourishing future.”

To view more of Kline’s work, visit his website at www.heavymetalsculpture.com.



