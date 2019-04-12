



Andrew Doezema is the new Montcalm County Undersheriff.



Sheriff Mike Williams is happy to announce Andrew Doezema as the next Montcalm County Undersheriff.

As Undersheriff, he will oversee the Law Enforcement, Corrections, and Administrative divisions of the Sheriff’s Office. He will also serve as interim Jail Administrator while that position is vacant.

Having served as a deputy sheriff, road patrol sergeant, and detective sergeant, Andrew brings 18 years of experience to his new position. His experience includes administration, advanced investigation, supervision, training, and patrol.

Doezema is a licensed attorney, former president of the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office chapter of the Command Officer’s Association of Michigan, forensic interviewer, speed measurement instructor, and Field Training Officer.

He holds a Juris Doctor degree magna cum laude from Western Michigan University, Thomas M. Cooley Law School and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Calvin College.

Away from the Sheriff’s Office, Doezema enjoys travelling with his family, running, water and snow sports, and tinkering in his shop.

He replaces former Undersheriff Brian Waber, who retired at the end of March after a 33-year career with the MCSO.