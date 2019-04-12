



If you’ve bought any ground beef from Meijer or other supermarkets recently and still have it, you need to check the label.

JBS Plainwell, Inc., a Plainwell, Mich. establishment, is recalling approximately 43,292 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically, pieces of hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced this week.

The ground beef loaf products were produced on March 20, 2019. Most have a sell by date of 4/10/2019 and were approximately 1 lb packages. The bear establishment number “EST. 562M” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the bottom of the label. (see labels here) These items were shipped to retail locations in Michigan and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when the establishment received two complaints of green hard plastic in the ground beef products.


