God wants a relationship with you. Take time to worship at one of the following churches during Holy Week next week and let God prepare your heart to celebrate the joy of Easter!

CEDAR SPRINGS

Calvary Assembly of God

Meeting in Red Hawk Elementary on the CSPS campus (enter through Door 10)

204 E. Muskegon, Cedar Springs 49319

April 21: Easter Sunday morning worship service at 10:30 a.m.

Cedar Springs United Methodist

140 S. Main St., Cedar Springs, MI 49319

April 14: 10:15 a.m. Palm Sunday Worship – “Give it a Rest!”

April 17: 5:30 p.m. Community Pot-Luck “Agape Feast & Worship”

(bring a dish to pass or just come!)

April 21: 8:30 Easter Worship for Early Risers

April 21: 9:00 a.m to 9:45 a.m. Easter Breakfast served

April 21: 10:15 a.m. “Resurrection Stories” Series begins

Pilgrim Bible Church

361 West Pine Street Cedar Springs 49319

April 21: 10:45 a.m. Resurrection Celebration

Solon Center Wesleyan Church

15671 Algoma Avenue, Cedar Springs, MI 49319

April 20: Easter EGG-stravaganza, Registration at 11 a.m.

April 21: Resurrection Celebration Service at 10 a.m. with an Easter message from Pastor Bill Dixon, “Encounters with Jesus.”

The Springs Church

135 N. Grant St., Cedar Springs

April 19: Good Friday Service at 6:30 p.m.

April 21: Easter Services at 9:00 and 10:30 a.m.

St. John Paul II Parish

3110 17 Mile Rd., Cedar Springs, MI 49319

The Sacred Paschal Triduum at St John Paul II Parish:

April 18: Holy Thursday, Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7pm

April 19: Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at 3pm

April 20: Easter Vigil at 9:00pm

April 21: Easter Sunday of the Resurrection of the Lord: Mass at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

ROCKFORD

Grace Evangelical Free Church

4714 13 Mile Rd NE, Rockford

April 19: Good Friday Service at 7 p.m.

April 21: Easter Services- 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church

1200 Post Dr. NE, Belmont

April 14: Palm Sunday service at 10 am

April 18: Maundy Thursday service at 7 pm

April 19: Stations of the Cross service at noon

April 21: “Alleluia! Alleluia! Christ is Risen!” Rejoice on Easter Sunday with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. followed by Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.

Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church

4865 Eleven Mile Rd, Rockford, MI 49341

April 14: Palm Sunday Mass (5:00 p.m. Vigil Saturday) 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.

April 18: Maundy Thursday Mass at 7:00 p.m.

April 19: Divine Mercy Chaplet 12:00 p.m.

April 19: Good Friday Passion Play 12:30 p.m.

April 19: Good Friday Service at 2:00 p.m.

April 20: Easter Vigil Mass 9:00 p.m.

April 21: Easter Sunday Mass 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m.

River Rock Church

6060 Belding Road NE Rockford, MI 49341

April 18: Maundy Thursday Service at 7:00 p.m.

April 20: Easter Egg Hunt from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

April 21: Community Breakfast from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Easter Worship Service: 9:45 a.m.

Rockford Springs Community Church

5815 14 Mile Road, Rockford, MI 49341

April 18: Maundy Thursday Service at 7:00 p.m.

April 21: Easter Service at 9:30 a.m.

SAND LAKE

Sand Lake Village Churches

April 19: Good Friday “Walk and Remember” Noon-1:30 p.m.

Walk begins at Resurrection Lutheran with stops at the Church of the Full Gospel and Mary Queen of Apostles and ends at Sand Lake United Methodist Church Refreshment after the walk. Transportation provided for those not able to walk.

Church of the Full Gospel

East Lake St., Sand Lake, MI 49343

April 19: Good Friday “Walk and Remember” Noon-1:30 p.m.

April 21: Easter Worship at 11:00 a.m.

Mary Queen of Apostles Catholic Church

1 W. Maple St, Sand Lake, MI 49343

April 19: Good Friday “Walk and Remember” Noon-1:30 p.m.

April 19: Evening Prayer/Stations of the Cross 7:00 p.m.

Followed by a Showing of Mel Gibson Film “The Passion”

April 21: Sunday Morning Mass 7:0 0 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Resurrection Lutheran Church

180 3rd St (Northland Dr), Sand Lake, MI 49343

April 14: Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt following 9:30 Palm Sunday Worship

April 19: Good Friday “Walk and Remember” Noon-1:30 p.m.

April 19: Good Friday Service 7:00 p.m.

April 21: Easter Worship at 9:30 a.m. Balloon release after service.

Sand Lake United Methodist Church

65 W. Maple St., Sand Lake, MI 49343

April 19: Good Friday “Walk and Remember” Noon-1:30 p.m.

April 21: Easter SONrise Service 8:00 a.m.

April 21: Easter Breakfast 8:30 a.m.

South Ensley United Methodist Church

13600 Cypress, Sand Lake, MI 49343

April 21: Easter Worship at 10:55 a.m.

