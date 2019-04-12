



Kids had a great time working on crafts and visiting with the Easter Bunny last weekend at the Cedar Springs Library. Courtesy photo.



By Judy Reed

The Easter Bunny made an early appearance in Cedar Springs last Saturday, April 6, when he visited the Cedar Springs Public Library.

About 290 people attended the event, where kids had a chance to make an Easter card, try their hand at a variety of crafts, and get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

Library Director Donna Clark said that the crafts were done in the community room, and then she took the little ones hopping down Easter Lane, a pink bunny paw trail leading to the Easter Bunny, who was set up by the fireplace. After getting their photo taken, the Easter Bunny gave each of them a piece of candy.

“It was fun!” remarked Clark.