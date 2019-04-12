



Pictured is Tom Noreen, publisher of the Bugle, and his wife, Nancy, from a previous Community Night. Post photo by J. Reed.





By Tom Noreen

Join the Cedar Springs Rotary Club as we celebrate the 33rd Annual Community Night on April 18 from 6-8 p.m. in the Cedar Springs High School. We have over 85 groups registered who are interested in seeing you and sharing their story.

This year we honor Isabelle Brace. Isabelle was the founding director of Community Night and greeted folks as they came through the door for 25 years. She passed away on April 8 at the age of 79 years and will be missed by her family, friends, and the greater Cedar Springs community.

There will be entertainment both inside and outside. Starting at 6:45 p.m., White Creek Lumber and Hardware will have a chainsaw demonstration outside the main entrance. Then starting at 6:15 p.m., on the high school auditorium stage, Dance Fitness with Monica will perform. To round out the evening at 7:15 PM the Grand Little Big Band will bring you the tunes of the great swing band legends such as: Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Glen Miller, Cole Porter and several others. They sometimes step outside the genre of swing and blues and perform music from Chicago, Stevie Wonder, and even Bruno Mars. Join them on the stage apron and dance the night away.

The Grand Little Big Band was started in 2013 and is a multi-generational swing, blues, and jazz band made up of just over two-dozen members. They range in ages from 12 to 80. The purpose of the band is twofold. First, is to provide an opportunity for kids and adults to play the iconic big band swing music that was so famous during the 1930’s through WW2 and beyond. Second is to bring this great music via performances for the public to enjoy.

Terry Gravelin’s American Martial Arts students will put on demonstrations throughout the evening in the auxiliary gym, which is located at the far end of the basketball court. Industrial Arts teacher Steve Ringler will have his students’ industrial art projects on display in the hall and in the industrial arts classroom across from the gym. The Cedar Springs Fire Department will also have an equipment display outside.

Join in on this annual time of fun and fellowship.

