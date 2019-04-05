Our April Fool’s edition was last week, and the lucky winner in our fast cash contest was Robin Darling, of Solon Township.

Robin Darling, of Solon Township, was our April Fools fast cash winner. Photo by J. Reed



To get in the drawing for the contest, readers had to correctly identify three fake stories, the fake ad, and fake classified. The stories included: Police seek garbage man in theft; Pothole fishing; and Peep dog. The fake ad was for Purple Haze; and the fake classified was for Travel Support.

A couple of you listed the “Snowsuit found” as the fake classified. Nope—that snowsuit ad had actually been running several weeks.

Congratulations to Robin on winning the $30, and thank you to everyone who played! It’s always fun to read your entries. We look forward to doing it again next year!