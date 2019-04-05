Pastor Dallas Burgeson | The Springs Church | 135 N. Grant St, Cedar Springs

Over the years I’ve had questions—some of them my own and some of them being asked of me—about the end of the world. This makes sense, I think. When things strike us as being “final,” it’s good to try and figure out what the details of “final” might mean.

In Mark chapter 13, verse 2, Jesus makes a statement about the buildings in Jerusalem that sparks questions of finality from a few of His disciples. What’s interesting (if a number of Bible scholars are right in their educated guesses) is that the book of Mark was written probably just a year or two before the most important of Jerusalem’s buildings—the Jewish Temple—was completely destroyed by the Romans in 70 A.D. Apparently, the disciples’ questions about finality were starting to be asked at a pretty opportune time.

Jesus’ disciples were wondering whether certain outward signs meant they were getting close to “the end of the world.” New Testament scholar Ben Witherington says that the destruction of the Temple obviously wasn’t “the end of the world,” but it certainly was “the end of a world.” While Jesus taught that a whole new world was opening up in Him, to the Jewish way of living that depended upon worshipping God in that Temple, the end of that world was unthinkable, and still is.

For all of the ways that Mark chapter 13 may cause us to want to figure out the signs of our times and determine when “The End” is coming, most scholars actually agree that only a very few verses in that whole chapter have not already been fulfilled. In regard to the prophecies that remain to be fulfilled, Jesus shared in Mark 13:32 (NIV): “But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. Be on guard! Be alert! You do not know when that time will come. It’s like a man going away: He leaves his house and puts his servants in charge, each with their assigned task, and tells the one at the door to keep watch.”

He says be ready for The End, regardless of when it might come. This calls less for eyes that are open to the signs of the times, and more for eyes, ears, hearts, hands, and minds given over to all of the things Jesus asked of us in so many other places: prayer, care for the widow and the orphan, love of neighbor, being holy as He is holy, and so on. Be ready.

But hear this, too: biblical calls to “Be on guard” and “Keep alert” had another function. They were originally written to be an encouragement. Some of you may have recently experienced the end of the world as you always knew it. Someone passed away. A job or relationship ended. Jesus wants you to know something: A whole new world can open up in Him.



