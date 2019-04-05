Two Greenville men were arrested Tuesday in connection with an alleged home invasion in Fairplain Township, in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Troopers from the Lakeview Post responded to the scene of the incident on Tuesday morning, April 2, on Derby Rd in Fairplain Township in Montcalm County.

Antonio Miguel LaBanca

The suspects were caught by the homeowners breaking into a shed and witnesses reported seeing a handgun. Troopers responded and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit lasted several miles and resulted in damaging two patrol vehicles. Minor injuries were reported.

The suspects abandoned their vehicle in the city of Belding and the suspects fled on foot. Two of the three suspects later were taken into custody without incident and were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, April 3, in Montcalm County.

Casey Lee Stapp

Arrested was Antonio Miguel LaBanca, 21, of Greenville, and Casey Lee Stapp, 19, also of Greenville. Police were still looking for an unknown female suspect. The weapon was also recovered.

Troopers from the Lakeview Posts were assisted by Belding Police Department, Greenville Department of Public Safety, Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, and both Ionia and Montcalm County Central Dispatch Centers.

