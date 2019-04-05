A young and new Odyssey of the Mind team from Cedar View elementary who placed 2nd at the Regional tournament and earned their way to State Finals, had a good showing at state on Feb 23 at Thornapple Kellogg Schools.

This Odyssey of the Mind team from Cedar Springs finished in the top 10 at the state finals. Back row (L to R): Kaleb Russel, Blake Stump, Hailey Nichols, Coach Morgan Burris, Morgan Sanders.

Front row (L to R): Luke Brown, Tanner Burris, Isaac Brown and missing from pic co coach Rachel Stump.





Teams from all over the state—Marquette to Kalamazoo, Brighton to Cedar Springs—sent creative, out of the box-thinking teams to compete for the top two spots that would advance them to a World Finals seat.

Our young team, although missing the top spots, did place in the top 10 in their division at State Finals. Congratulations to this team! We cant wait to see what they create for next season!

