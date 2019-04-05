A Morley couple has been arraigned in the shooting of a man in Montcalm County last week.

Andrea and Craig Lake are facing various charges related to a shooting in Montcalm County.



According to the Michigan State Police in Lakeview, troopers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Bluebird Lane/Townline Lake on Thursday, March 28, at 12:35 p.m. Initial reports indicate an altercation occurred and several gunshots were heard before vehicles were observed leaving the residence.

Once on scene troopers found that John Hill, 61, had been shot once in the head. He was rushed to United Memorial Kelsey Campus in Lakeview and was then transported by Aeromed to Grand Rapids. Lt. Christian Clute told the Post that the victim would make a full recovery.

Police said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was drug-related.

Troopers asked for the public’s to help locate the couple involved in the incident, who they also believed was traveling with Andrea’s three-year-old child.

Craig Duane Lake, 31, and his wife, Andrea Lyn Lake, 35, were taken into custody at 2:30 a.m. March 29 by Lakeview troopers with the assistance of officers from the Greenville Department of Public Safety.

The couple was arraigned on charges in Montcalm County District Court on Friday afternoon, March 29. Andrea Lake is facing charges of armed robbery, felony firearm, and assault with intent to commit murder. Her bond was set at $500,000. Craig Lake is facing charges of armed robbery and felony firearm. His bond was set at $250,000.

