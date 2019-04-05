From the Kent County Health Department

Public health officials across Michigan continue to monitor an increasing number of measles cases in the Southeast part of the state. While there are no current cases in Kent County, the Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is urging vaccination against the disease to those who are not vaccinated or otherwise immune to Measles.

Measles is a very contagious disease that can have lifelong health complications. Measles is spread through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air. Measles is so contagious that if one person has it, up to 90 percent of the people close to that person will also get the disease unless they are vaccinated or immune. A person who has had the disease in the past, has been vaccinated, or who was born before 1957 is considered to be immune.

Symptoms of the measles usually appear 10-12 days after exposure. Early symptoms of the measles include fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. Rash and fever are the defining symptoms of measles and usually occur four days following the early symptoms. The rash generally starts on the face and proceeds down the body and can persist for several days.

Infected individuals are contagious from four days before the rash appears until four to five days after it becomes visible.

People who are at highest risk for severe illness include:

– Infants and children younger than 5 years

– Adults 20 years or over

– Pregnant women

– People with compromised immune systems

“The best way for a person to protect themselves against measles is by getting the MMR vaccine,” said Adam London, Administrative Health Officer for KCHD. The MMR vaccine, which prevents measles, mumps and rubella is about 97 percent effective for those who have had both doses of the vaccine.

“In those rare instances when a vaccinated individual gets the disease, they will experience much milder symptoms and will be much less likely to spread measles,” he added.