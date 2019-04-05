A Spencer Township child was airlifted to the hospital last Friday after a large log fell on her.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, they responded to the 13000 block of 21 Mile RD NE at about 3 p.m. on Friday, March 29. The four-year-old had been playing near a log pile when a large log fell on her. Primary dispatched information showed that the child was bleeding from the mouth and turning purple. The child was air lifted by Aero Med to Devos Children’s Hospital. The initial investigation showed that the child was breathing and talking to deputies and medical personnel on scene.

The child reportedly showed no broken bones through x-ray, but was to undergo a CT scan for potential internal injuries. There was a small laceration near the child’s mouth that caused minor bleeding. Police said she was also talking with family and doctors at the hospital. The Post does not have any further info on her condition.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Aero Med, Spencer Township Fire Department, and Montcalm County EMS.