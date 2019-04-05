Distracted driving awareness month to put motorists on alert

Michigan saw a 57 percent increase in distracted driving crashes and a 67 percent increase in fatalities from those crashes from 2016 to 2017, according to the Michigan State Police (MSP) Criminal Justice Information Center (CJIC). That’s why law enforcement agencies around the state are participating in a nationwide distracted driving mobilization period from April 11-15, in the middle of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“When you are behind the wheel, keep your phone out of reach,” said Michael L. Prince, OHSP director. “Studies show that texting while driving takes your attention off the road more than any other activity.”

According to the MSP CJIC, there were 20,115 crashes in Michigan during 2017 involving distracted driving, resulting in 72 fatalities. In 2016, there were 12,788 distracted driving crashes resulting in 43 fatalities.

“This is a noteworthy increase in crashes and nearly 30 more fatalities. We have to do everything possible to get those numbers trending in the opposite direction,” said Prince.





