UPDATE: 3:24 p.m. April 2: Both suspects are were taken into custody without incident. They will be arraigned April 3, 2019 in Montcalm County.

The weapon was recovered. There is no longer any danger to the public. A third suspect is yet to be identified.

Troopers from the Lakeview Posts were assisted by Belding Police Department, Greenville Department of Public Safety, Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, and both Ionia and Montcalm County Central Dispatch Centers.

UPDATE 1:40 p.m. April 2: The suspects shown below were caught without incident and are in police custody. They are still trying to identify a third suspect, reportedly female.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Michigan State Troopers from the Lakeview Post are actively searching the Belding area for armed breaking and entering suspects from an incident that occurred early Tuesday morning, April 2, in Fairplain Township in Montcalm County.

Antonio Miguel LaBanca

Casey Lee Stapp



The suspects were caught by the homeowners breaking into a shed and were observed to have a handgun. Troopers responded and initiated a pursuit. The pursuit lasted several miles and resulted in damaging two patrol vehicles. Minor injuries were reported.

The suspects abandoned their vehicle in the city of Belding and the suspects fled on foot. All three suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Residents are urged to exercise caution and call 911 if they see the suspects or any suspicious activity.

The suspects are Antonio Miguel LaBanca, 21, of Greenville; Casey Lee Stapp, 19, of Greenville; and an unknown female.