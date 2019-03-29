



Kent County Road Commission is spot grading where possible. Photo from their Facebook page.





The Kent County Road Commission said that temperatures and dry weather are helping to improve conditions on gravel roads, allowing KCRC crews to begin grading where possible.

Crews will continue to spot grade gravels where conditions do not yet allow for grading. Each road has its own characteristics that play a role in how quickly the road can be restored and crews evaluate each and proceed based on its current condition.

Roads in Kent County closed due to impassable conditions include:

Tisdel (21 Mile Rd to 22 Mile Rd)

Shaner Ave (Coan to Grosvenor)

22 Mile Rd (Pine Lake to Jones)

7 Mile Rd (Dunn to Corrigan)

7 Mile Rd (Gavin Lake to Nugent)

Willow (Canright to Bailey Park) – water

4 Mile Rd (Lincoln Lake to Ashley)

Here is a link to their daily work with corresponding road and lane closures. http://bit.ly/KCRCDailySchedule