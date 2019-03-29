



Roger De Meester was born to Joseph and Wilma (DeVos) De Meester on January 5, 1945 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He passed away March 19, 2019. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Thomas De Meester; his mother and father-in-law, Ted and Shirley (Boezwinkle) Retan and brother-in-law, Ted Retan. He leaves his wife, Marcia (Retan) De Meester of 53 years; children, Erin (John) VanRegenmorter, Scott (Sarah) De Meester and Mark (Sharon) De Meester; grandchildren, Jasmine, Wyatt, Gabby, Maddie, Zach, Sam, Anna and Bryce; brother, Gordon (Christine) De Meester; sister, Ruth (James) Tew; sisters-in-law, Carole Retan, Diana Retan and many nieces and nephews. Roger attended South High School and graduated in 1963. He earned a degree in Engineering from Western Michigan University and spent his career working for the automobile industry. Roger and Marcia married in 1966. They lived and raised their children in Flint, Traverse City and Rockford, Michigan. Roger was a devoted family man and loved spending time with them. He enjoyed cooking and often shared specialty dinners with his kids. Roger loved teaching his children and grandchildren about the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking and just sitting out in nature. Roger was a talented fix-it man, problem solver and carpenter. He was the family’s go to person. He offered good advice to many. Roger retired to the family cottage he loved and had completely renovated. Living on the lake was a perfect place for him to be at peace. He will be missed. Roger has been cremated and his family will hold a memorial service in the Spring.

