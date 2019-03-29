



By Judy Reed

A Cedar Springs man found a way to make the best of the enormous pothole that opened on Main Street last week—he caught his dinner in it.

According to “Hook” N. Bobber, who lives on Whitefish Lake Road, he was headed into town with his fishing equipment when he saw the crater in the road at Main and Oak Streets. “I stopped and helped one fella pull his car out and then noticed something wiggling around in there,” related Bobber. “So I grabbed my fishing pole and thought I’d sit for a spell and see if I could catch whatever it was.”

Residents sat awestruck as Bobber pulled not one, but three blue gill from the pothole. “I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Other fishermen soon joined in, and began to pick out other potholes along the street to fish in.

One city official, who asked to remain anonymous, had an explanation for the unusual occurrence. “Cedar Creek runs right under that area of Main Street, and with the excessive freezing and thawing of the pavement, the hole must have worked all the way down to the creek bed,” he said.

Although there are other springs in the Main Street area, fishermen who chose other potholes didn’t have quite as much luck. “Maybe the potholes weren’t deep enough. Or, maybe we could divert the creek a little so that the fish swim up Main Street,” suggested Bobber.

The DPW urged those who wish to try their luck fishing in the potholes to do it by this weekend, because they will be filled in by Monday, April 1, April FOOLS day!