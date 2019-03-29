



The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the driver that hit a child on his way to school last week Wednesday.

According to police, the hit and run occurred about 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, on Maple Hill Road, north of Lake Montcalm Road, in Reynolds Township.

Police said that an 11-year old was walking southbound with his brother along the right side of the road edge in the grass on Maple Hill Road headed to the bus stop. As he and his brother walked, the 11-year old was struck by a southbound vehicle. The vehicle continued on Maple Hill Road and made a left turn onto Lake Montcalm Road. The boys continued to school. When Tri County Schools learned of the incident, they contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

Police found vehicle parts at the scene. The vehicle is believed to be a 2007 to 2014 Ford F150 or similar vehicle. The color of the vehicle is unknown as witnesses stated it was dark at the time of the crash.

The boy sustained minor injuries and his family was tending to his medical needs.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 989-831-7590 or call the tip line at 989-831-7593.

