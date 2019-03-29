The USDA paid a visit to Cedar Springs last week, and visited the wastewater treatment plant. From L to R: Jason Allen, USDA; Paul Bristol, Area Specialist Grand Rapids Area Office USDA Rural Development; Mayor Gerald Hall; Bette Brand, USDA; City Manager Mike Womack; and Gerry Osborn, the waste water treatment plant operator.









Representatives from United States Department of Agriculture came to Cedar Springs last week and met with Cedar Springs City Manager Mike Womack and other officials.

Visiting was Bette Brand, the Administrator for USDA’s Rural Business Service and the Acting Administrator for the Rural Utilities Service, and Jason Allen, the State Director for USDA Rural Development.

“While we don’t have anything specific going on with the USDA right this second, we did have a fruitful discussion about how we can work together in the future, along with the importance of the USDA’s assistance into the future, because infrastructure investment is very important,” explained Womack.

