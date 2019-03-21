By Judy Reed

A Cedar Springs woman died in this two-vehicle crash in Algoma Township Wednesday, March 20. Post photo by J. Reed.



A 35-year-old Cedar Springs mother died when her car collided with another in Algoma Township Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred about 2:40 p.m. on Algoma Avenue, between 13 Mile Rd and Rector, just south of the Algoma Township Hall. One of the cars involved was a Ford Focus driven by a 35-year-old woman from Cedar Springs. Her two young children were in car seats in the backseat. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The two children were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second vehicle involved was a Ford pickup truck driven by a 35-year-old man from Cedar Springs. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Algoma Fire Department, Life Ambulance, and Rockford Ambulance all assisted the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation. Names are being withheld pending notification of family.

