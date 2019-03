We may have celebrated the first official day of spring Wednesday with snow flurries, but we are definitely seeing signs of spring! Sally Smith, of Nelson Township, said they saw robins in their yard over the weekend for the first time this year and sent us this photo of one. Some robins actually do spend the winter here and we get reports of sightings from time to time. But this is a great photo to help us think positive: Spring is coming! Thank you, Sally, for sending it to us!