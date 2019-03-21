Cedar Springs Public Schools is continuing to gather data for their strategic plan and would like to hear from residents of the district. Superintendent Scott Smith and Board of Education President Heidi Reed recently sent out an email asking for residents of the district to take an online survey.

“We have listened to students, staff, parents, and community members in five different focus group meetings to create a meaningful set of qualitative data points. Our next step is to collect quantitative data from our various stakeholder groups to further clarify our school district’s strengths and opportunities to grow.

We are asking for feedback from the Cedar Springs community. The perspectives shared by our community will clarify the focus of our District for our next series of short and long-term initiatives. Your feedback will drive our work over the next three years as we follow our strategic plan. We will be conducting separate surveys with our staff and with our Red Hawk Elementary, Middle School and High School students.

Please share your thoughts through the survey by March 28th. Be assured that your answers will remain completely anonymous. Responses are only reported in aggregate. If you received this link as a parent of the district and have already completed this survey, please do NOT complete again.”

Please go to this link to start your survey. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CedarSpringsParents2019

