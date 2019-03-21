By Judy Reed

The City of Cedar Springs is holding its annual budget workshop Thursday, March 21, at 6 p.m. at City Hall, and will also vote on resolution of support connected to a potential MDOT grant for the West Street extension project.

According to City Manager Mike Womack, the West Street extension project is to open about 55 acres of City property for a business park development. “The project would extend West Street about 600 feet south from where it currently becomes dirt road and ends in a cul de sac at that point. The cul de sac is situated to give access to the greatest number of parcels for later on when the property is sold off to developers.”

Womack said that the overall project cost is approximately $1.6 million dollars. “We expect 60 percent of that amount to be paid for with grant money. The remaining 40 percent is expected to be paid for by selling off the land to developers. Under current market rates we should be able to at minimum break even on this project. The City benefits not only from the jobs that a business park would bring in but also the property taxes that would be paid on those parcels after they are developed,” he explained.

The plan originally was to extend the road all the way to 16 Mile Rd, but Womack said it would’ve been substantially more expensive ($4 million-plus), with little benefit.

The grant from the MDOT program is called TEDF Category B and must be submitted prior to April 5th to be eligible. The grant application requires that the City Council approve a Resolution of Support for the application, which states that the City is committed to the funding and long term maintenance of the project after it is built. Since the Regular Council meeting isn’t until after April 5, Womack will ask the Council to approve the Resolution at the budget meeting on March 21.

“If we are approved for this grant, it would cover approximately $96,000 of the West Street road extension when we get that project under way,” he explained.

