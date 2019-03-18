A Morley woman was killed Saturday evening in Oakfield Township when the car she was driving crossed the centerline and struck a tractor-trailer.

According to the Michigan State Police Rockford Post, the crash occurred on 14 Mile Rd. west of Morgan Mills Ave. at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Police said that the 46-year-old woman from Morley appeared to have been travelling eastbound on 14 Mile Rd. when she crossed the centerline and struck a westbound tractor-trailer driven by a 22-year-old man from Big Rapids.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. The female was deceased on scene. Her name has not yet been released pending notification of family.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. 14 Mile Rd. was closed for several hours while the Michigan State Police investigated the crash.

The Michigan State Police was assisted at the scene by Oakfield Township Fire, Bud’s Towing and Captain Hooks Towing.