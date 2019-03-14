Solon Township Fire Department recently took delivery of a new fire truck, Solon Tender 1. According to Fire Chief Jeff Drake, this truck will be used to shuttle water to fire scenes, and it is also capable of pumping water too.

Solon Fire Departments new truck. Courtesy photo.



The 2008 Freightliner Cab and Chassis was awarded in 2016 to Solon Fire Department via the Michigan DNR and the Federal Surplus Equipment program at no cost. The contract to convert the Department of Defense truck to a fire truck (Tender) was awarded to B & B Fire Division in May of 2017.

They converted the Freightliner cab & chassis (like a semi truck that hauls trailers) by extending the rear axle back 20 feet to accept the pump and water tank. It has a 4,000 Gallon Custom Poly Tank/Body w/ladders through the tank.