Planning for the 80th Red Flannel Festival is in full swing, and earlier this week the board released their theme and logo to celebrate this year’s milestone event: Still going 80—celebrating 80 years!

The logo, pictured above, shows a Cedar Springs Fire truck driven by firefighters in Red Flannel long johns, and one of them hanging on for dear life, as the truck goes 80 mph.

According to RFF president Nancy Deyman, Rose Powell came up with this year’s theme. Brynadette Powell created the initial rough draft design of the logo, and artist Doris Vinton created the final design.

Several others also submitted ideas for this year’s theme: Renae Cope, Lyle Perry Jr., Marilynn Higley, and Andrew and Meghan Bartoszek.

Deyman thanked all those who worked on this year’s theme and design, and those who submitted ideas. “The Red Flannel Festival had a hard time deciding, and will keep all the submissions on file for future festivals,” she said.

In other Red Flannel Festival news, the Lumberjack show will be back again this year and so will the pie-eating contest. The Grand Lodge will be back but in a different location. “We are still working out those details,” said Deyman.

Also, for anyone that participated in the 5k/10k Run: if you ran it last year and would like to run it again this year, due to some measurement/communication issues last year they would like to offer the race to you this year at a discounted rate. You can contact the RFF for more information. Just email admin@redflannelfestival.org.

