Bill Pollock, formerly of Cedar Springs, is traveling from Buenos Aires, Argentina to Los Angeles, on a 30-day cruise. He is shown here at the southernmost city in South America—Ushuaia, Argentina. They visited the Falkland Islands and saw penguins; they passed Cape Horn during the night; visited Chile and more.

Thanks so much for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows.

P.S. We prefer you to take a printed edition of the Post on your travels. You can pick one up right in our office. Bill lives on the East Coast and gets his Post electronically, and when he contacted us from the far side of the world, we allowed him to use his digital copy.