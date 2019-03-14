A former manager of a Stanton golf resort has been arraigned on a third rape charge.

Daniel Carlson

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Carlson, 35, of Farmington Hills, was arraigned on Monday, March 11 2019, in the 77th District Court on a third rape charge. These charges, Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree stem from an incident in 2016 at the Tullymore Resort in Morton Township of Mecosta County. This is the second charge with a separate victim from that incident in 2016. He was arraigned in May of 2018 on rape charges of the first victim in this incident.

Carlson was convicted of rape in 2018 and is currently serving 5 to 15 years for a rape that occurred in 2017 in the same location. He was video arraigned on the new charge from prison.

He remains in prison with an added $1 million bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary earing on the two separate multi-count rape charges in early April.

