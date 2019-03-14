October 14, 1941 – March 20, 2018
October 14, 1941 – March 20, 2018
We will always remember the love and happiness you brought to our lives. We miss you.
Harold Green
Brent (Lee) Green
Brian (Liz) Green
Jan (Mike) Gareau
Galen (Michelle) Green
