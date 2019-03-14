web analytics

LYNN GREEN

October 14, 1941 – March 20, 2018

We will always remember the love and happiness you brought to our lives. We miss you.

Harold Green

Brent (Lee) Green

Brian (Liz) Green

Jan (Mike) Gareau

Galen (Michelle) Green

