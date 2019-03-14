We may be getting some much-needed outdoor sunshine this week, but we are also celebrating sunshine of another kind. March 10-16 is being celebrated as “Sunshine Week” across the nation. Sunshine week is a week dedicated to shining a light on the importance of freedom of information, transparency and openness in government. Access to public information is vital for all of us.

Journalists have long championed the public’s right to know, often being on the front lines to wage that battle. Here at the Post, it used to be that we had an editor, a full time reporter, a group of freelance reporters and photographers to attend all the various community meetings and events in the area, a couple of graphic designers, several sales people, an office manager, and the publisher. But as advertisers left to try their hand at online advertising, it left a hole in our budget. We no longer have that bevy of reporters/photographers to rely on. But we try our best to bring you the info you need to know. On page 3 we bring you the story of a town that lost its newspaper, and what it meant for that town, and what it could mean for any town—including ours.

That being said, it is important that citizens participate in our local government meetings and exercise their right to know. As responsible citizens working to keep our community strong, healthy and vibrant, we need to work together to keep the focus on having an open government.

For information on the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and Open Meetings Act (OMA) acts visit the Open Government Guide at www.rcfp.org/open-government-guide. You can learn about both federal and state guidelines.

