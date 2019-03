Last Thursday, March 7, 2019, both the Cedar Springs High School Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble received straight 1’s at MSBOA District Band and Orchestra Festival, which was held at Greenville High School. Congratulations, Red Hawks!

You can see them perform on Sunday, April 28, at the Collage Concert (grades 6th-12th) at 2 p.m. in the High School Gym.