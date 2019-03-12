A Gowen man died Monday evening, March 11, after he became entangled in an auger attached to a farm tractor.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Fruchey, 42, was attempting to auger holes into the frozen ground near a sheep barn to relieve flooding from the melting snow. It is believed the auger caught Fruchey’s thick clothing, entangling him in the auger. His wife found him at approximately 7:02 p.m., and called 911.

Montcalm Township Fire personnel and the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office arrived at approximately 7:15 p.m. and found the tractor and auger still running. Fruchey was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be contributing factors in the incident.

Personnel assisting at the scene included Montcalm Township Fire Department, Montcalm County EMS and Rescue, Montcalm County Central Dispatch and Montcalm County Medical Examiners.