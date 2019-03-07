The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in that occurred at Ed Koehn Ford Lincoln, 11064 West Carson City Road between March 2 and March 4, 2019.

Employees arrived at Ed Koehn Ford the morning of March 4 to find the business had been broken into and a large amount of tools were taken. The Sheriff’s Office is contacting area law enforcement agencies to determine if they have recently experienced similar thefts. Area businesses are being checked as well.

According to Detective Andy Doezema, they also have a report of an unsuccessful attempt to break into Tinney Automotive, which is across the street.

Doezema said the preliminary estimate on the loss at Ed Koehn is in the 10s of thousands of dollars, but they don’t have a firm number yet.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or were in the area during the time frame of the break and saw activity at Ed Koehn Ford Lincoln are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 989-831-7590.

